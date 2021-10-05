Einsteinium Tops One Day Volume of $127,427.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $9.70 million and $127,427.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.90 or 0.00338376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000852 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,036,640 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

