Electricité de France’s (ECIFY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. AlphaValue raised shares of Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

ECIFY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,284. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

