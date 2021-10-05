Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Element Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,414,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,449,000 after acquiring an additional 110,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Element Solutions by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 91,748 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,189,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,883 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

