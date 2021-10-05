EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

EMCOR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $129.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.19.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EMCOR Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of EMCOR Group worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

