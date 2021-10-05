Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $46.63

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.63 and traded as low as $45.74. Emera shares last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 1,375 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

