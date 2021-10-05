Emera (TSE:EMA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.41

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$57.41 and traded as high as C$58.02. Emera shares last traded at C$57.94, with a volume of 675,253 shares.

Several research firms have commented on EMA. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.86 billion and a PE ratio of 23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.41.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.0799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.91%.

About Emera (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

