Emerald Crypto (EMD) Price Hits $0.0091 on Exchanges

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $173,630.45 and approximately $2.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 69.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.