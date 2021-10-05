Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,379 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

EMR opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.65 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

