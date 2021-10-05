Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Gap Up to $8.29

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.29, but opened at $8.63. Enable Midstream Partners shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 3,974 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 266.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,847,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,519 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 314.9% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 2,616,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,120 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $12,643,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 10,230.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,662,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 35.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,468,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,526 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.