Enbridge’s (ENB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$58.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s previous close.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CSFB set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.18.

ENB stock traded down C$0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$50.58. 1,860,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,240,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.47. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$10.95 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.1400001 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

