Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at Scotiabank

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EDV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.58.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

TSE:EDV traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.34. 395,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.38. The company has a market cap of C$7.06 billion and a PE ratio of 15.02. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$925.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$738.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 3.2400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.