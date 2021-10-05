Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.94. 9,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,536,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $665.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,456,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,586,000 after buying an additional 7,938,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,538 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,025,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 411,955 shares during the period. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

