Energy & Technology, Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENGT) Short Interest Update

Energy & Technology, Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENGT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Energy & Technology stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. Energy & Technology has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

Energy & Technology Company Profile

Energy & Technology Corp. engages in manufacturing, reclamation of essential commodities, energy, technology, oil & gas equipment and products. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of non-destructive testing components and systems.

