Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s share price was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 843,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 17,650,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is -338.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.