Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Gap Up to $8.01

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $8.59. Enerplus shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 12,045 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 3.24.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0304 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

