Enigma Price Tops $0.10 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $241,012.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enigma has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.86 or 0.00353374 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002035 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.48 or 0.00814491 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

