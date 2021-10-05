EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.37

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 4479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip acquired 8,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after buying an additional 628,792 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 183,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

