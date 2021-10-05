Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Ennis has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Ennis has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. Ennis has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $505.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ennis stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

