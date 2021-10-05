Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Enphase Energy worth $16,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $145.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 113.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.90.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,726 shares of company stock worth $14,301,967 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

