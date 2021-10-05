Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.00

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.22). Enteq Upstream shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 1,700 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17. The company has a market cap of £11.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75.

In related news, insider Andrew Law purchased 64,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £11,012.26 ($14,387.59). Also, insider David Steel purchased 59,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £10,059.07 ($13,142.24).

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

