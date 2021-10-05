Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Down 25.4% in September

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,600 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 412,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

ENTX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. 822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,403. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 161.80% and a negative net margin of 3,414.71%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Entera Bio will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entera Bio by 38.7% during the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 692,912 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,071,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.