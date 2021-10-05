Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.550-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.57.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average is $105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

