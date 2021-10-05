Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.150-$6.450 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.58. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

