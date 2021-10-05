Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

NYSE:ETR opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.58. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

