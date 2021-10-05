Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.15% from the stock’s previous close.

EPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,082 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,486,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

