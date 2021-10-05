Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) PT Raised to $29.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,539,000 after acquiring an additional 224,131 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 712,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 109,894 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 132,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 25,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

