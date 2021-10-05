EpiK Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $450,512.00 (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.83 million and approximately $450,512.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001542 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00060633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00104635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00139425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,364.79 or 1.00500253 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002756 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

