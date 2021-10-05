Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Trading Down 3.3%

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $758.73 and last traded at $759.42. Approximately 1,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 553,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $785.61.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $878.47.

Get Equinix alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $832.20 and a 200 day moving average of $779.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 29.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Equinix by 50.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.