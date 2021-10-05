Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 5th (AAPL, AEIS, AQUA, ATUS, BARC, BHLB, BHVN, BNTX, CCL, CMG)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 5th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $150.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $121.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

had its price target raised by Raymond James from $37.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $30.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $156.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $359.00 price target by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $293.00 to $268.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Stephens from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $177.00 to $188.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $117.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €107.00 ($125.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $109.00 to $102.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.10 ($14.24) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $440.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €100.50 ($118.24) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $167.00 to $176.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $42.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $82.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $24.00 to $26.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €79.00 ($92.94) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $264.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $406.00 to $416.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $245.00 to $260.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $54.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 280 ($3.66). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $175.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $20.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $84.00 to $87.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,760 ($22.99). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $14.50 to $12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $455.00 to $457.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 145 ($1.89). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $50.00 to $44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $48.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $11.00 to $9.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €13.20 ($15.53) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €190.00 ($223.53) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $186.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

