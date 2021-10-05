Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 5th (AAPL, AEIS, AQUA, ATUS, BARC, BHLB, BHVN, BNTX, CCL, CMG)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 5th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $150.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $121.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $37.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $30.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $156.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $359.00 price target by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $293.00 to $268.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Stephens from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $177.00 to $188.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $117.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €107.00 ($125.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $109.00 to $102.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.10 ($14.24) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $440.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €100.50 ($118.24) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $167.00 to $176.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $42.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $82.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $24.00 to $26.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €79.00 ($92.94) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $264.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $406.00 to $416.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $245.00 to $260.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $54.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 280 ($3.66). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $175.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $20.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $84.00 to $87.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,760 ($22.99). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $14.50 to $12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $455.00 to $457.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 145 ($1.89). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $50.00 to $44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $48.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $11.00 to $9.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €13.20 ($15.53) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €190.00 ($223.53) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $186.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.