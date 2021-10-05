Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 5th (DEQ, GLJ, HEI, IFXA, OMP, ONCY, ORC, OXSQ, PAX, PGC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 5th:

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €22.90 ($26.94) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

was given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €201.00 ($236.47) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 79 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

