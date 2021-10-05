Ergo Trading Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $382.34 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00023585 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

