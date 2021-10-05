Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.96

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 22661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBKDY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Erste Group Bank from €40.00 ($47.06) to €42.00 ($49.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays began coverage on Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.87.

The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Erste Group Bank AG will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

