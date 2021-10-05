Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of Essex Property Trust worth $28,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 854,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,209,000 after purchasing an additional 248,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 595,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,608,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.65.

NYSE ESS opened at $327.62 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $337.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

