Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. Analysts forecast that Euronav will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

