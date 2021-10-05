European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) will report sales of $48.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.10 million and the highest is $49.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year sales of $178.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $178.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $200.24 million, with estimates ranging from $199.40 million to $202.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow European Wax Center.

A number of brokerages have commented on EWCZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

EWCZ opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.70. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $32.21.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

