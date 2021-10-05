European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) will post sales of $48.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.00 million and the lowest is $48.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year sales of $178.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $178.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $200.24 million, with estimates ranging from $199.40 million to $202.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for European Wax Center.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

