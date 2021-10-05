EventChain (EVC) Reaches Market Cap of $502,719.28

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 26% against the dollar. EventChain has a market capitalization of $502,719.28 and approximately $20,436.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00052733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00251797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00111044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00013117 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

