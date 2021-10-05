Everest Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Everest coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everest has traded 56.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everest has a total market cap of $43.90 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00061584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00111146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00138154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,385.39 or 0.99498741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.73 or 0.06650431 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About Everest

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.