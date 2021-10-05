Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Trading Down 5.3%

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.41 and last traded at $24.46. Approximately 31,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,146,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $649,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,913 shares of company stock worth $5,754,425. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

