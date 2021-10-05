Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,104 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.76. The stock had a trading volume of 158,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,685. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

