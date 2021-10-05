Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CAHPF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Macquarie raised Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAHPF opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Evolution Mining has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

