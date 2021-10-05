Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) PT Raised to $40.00 at Raymond James

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AQUA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.18 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $2,340,803.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $463,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock worth $3,100,646 over the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

