ExclusiveCoin Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $914,839.50 and $2,070.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00020069 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001332 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006209 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

