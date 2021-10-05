Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 80,651 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Exelon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 5.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 9.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

EXC opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

