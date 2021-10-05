ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vikas Bhalla Sells 2,661 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of EXLS traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,482. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $128.27.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 10,525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in ExlService by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.
ExlService Company Profile
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
