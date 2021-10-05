ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vikas Bhalla Sells 2,661 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXLS traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,482. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $128.27.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 10,525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in ExlService by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.