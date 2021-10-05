EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $17,685.78 and $5,138.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,265.91 or 0.08560685 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.00337231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00053922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.33 or 0.00273575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00114266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.