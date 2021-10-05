Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $148,576,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $170.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $578,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,818,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,077 shares of company stock valued at $17,995,741. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

