Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after buying an additional 954,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,127,000 after buying an additional 119,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,977,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,894,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,157,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

EXR opened at $168.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.35. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $194.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.70%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

