EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.31

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.31 and traded as high as $7.67. EZCORP shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 307,123 shares trading hands.
EZPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. The company has a market cap of $425.47 million, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter worth $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in EZCORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in EZCORP by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EZCORP Company Profile (NASDAQ:EZPW)
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.
