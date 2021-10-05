EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.31

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.31 and traded as high as $7.67. EZCORP shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 307,123 shares trading hands.

EZPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. The company has a market cap of $425.47 million, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.53.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.08 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter worth $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in EZCORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in EZCORP by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

