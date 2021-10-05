F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $305.04 Million

Analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to post $305.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $296.80 million and the highest is $311.37 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $307.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.87.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,135 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 32.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,513 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 98.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 765,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 3,523.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 693,742 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

